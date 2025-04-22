Rishabh on the edge

CHENNAI: Shortly after 9.00 PM on Tuesday, Rishabh Pant, with bat in hand, made a belated appearance. There were two legal deliveries left in the innings when the captain, who had the opportunity to send a strong message to his former employers, walked in. The score read 5/159 when he came in.

Initially carded at No. 4, the captain or the management or the captain and the team management sent Abdul Samad, David Miller and Ayush Badoni ahead of the most expensive Indian Premier League (IPL) acquisition of all time.

No, this wasn't one of those match-up decisions franchises are sometimes forced to take (if anything, Delhi Capitals, took that decision to hold back Kuldeep Yadav till the 11th over to take on Nicholas Pooran). And it wasn't like the batters in the middle didn't get out. The wicketkeeper could have walked out after 11.2 overs (removal of Pooran), after 13.2 overs (when Samad was dismissed), post Mitchell Marsh's wicket (after 14 overs).

Yet, Pant, signed for the multiple purpose of leading the franchise post KL Rahul, being the public face of the team as well as lending sufficient kick through the middle and back phase, either willingly or because of a pre-decided routine (T20 teams can have a template but are extremely fluid), didn't come out.

In fact, this isn't his first rodeo in the ongoing edition. Against Kolkata Knight Riders, Pant had an opportunity to have a dash in what proved to be a high-scoring encounter. But the skipper didn't (Lucknow, batting first, made 3/238 and won by four runs). This isn't to suggest that Pant the batter is hiding in tough situations. There was a time when he put the needs of the team front and centre as he came out to open the innings in a match against Gujarat.