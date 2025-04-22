RR fixing allegation: I stand by my observation, says Bihani

CHENNAI: Jaideep Bihani, BJP MLA from Sri Ganganagar and Rajasthan Cricket Association's ad-hoc committee convener, has stoked a big controversy by accusing Rajasthan Royals of fixing their match against Lucknow Super Giants on April 19 in Jaipur. The Rajasthan franchise took objection to the allegation and wrote to the state government and the State Sports Council. However, Bihani, who is also treasurer of the Sri Ganganagar District Cricket Association, stood by his claims and said it's a tip-off from someone has always led to a big revelations.
"It was my personal observation," he told this daily. Adding further, Bihani said, "It has happened in the past and a tip-off had led to a big expose at times. Now it's up to the authorities to investigate it."
There were also murmurs of sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore calling a meeting of the ad hoc committee but Bihani said he has not received any call from him. The six-member ad-hoc committee was formed to look after the day-to-day affairs of the RCA. It got an extension for the fourth time last month by the Registrar of the Rajasthan Cooperative Societies.
A few days ago, Bihani accused Royals of match-fixing after they lost a close match against Lucknow. Chasing 181 against LSG, the hosts needed 25 from 18 balls with eight wickets in hand when their chase fell off the track. They needed nine runs from the last over bowled by Avesh Khan with Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel at the crease. Khan gave away only six runs and claimed the wicket of Hetmyer to hand Rajasthan an unlikely defeat.
Deep Roy, a senior official with the RR, in the letter said, "Jaideep Bihani, convener of the ad-hoc committee of Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA), has issued a statement regarding Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) performance in recent matches, Rajasthan Sports Council and BCCI. In which he has made comments raising doubts on the performance of Rajasthan Royals and hinting at manipulation in IPL matches."
The letter further read, "Jaideep Bihani has also accused Rajasthan Royals management, Rajasthan Sports Council and BCCI of colluding with each other to exclude RCA ad hoc from participating in IPL. Whereas in reality, all the allegations made by ad hoc committee convener Jaideep Bihani are completely false and baseless. There is no evidence for them… These public allegations cause great damage to the reputation and image of Rajasthan Royals. Such statements have unnecessarily escalated the controversy and also attempted to mislead the public. Along with this, Bihani has also worked to reduce the credibility of Royal Multi Sport Private Limited (RMPL), Rajasthan Royals franchise, Rajasthan Sports Council and the BCCI, as well as cricket. Whereas we have been working successfully with the state association and state government as per the instructions of the BCCI for the last 18 years,” it added.
The franchise also demanded strict measures to control such conduct. “We request the Sports Council and the State Government to take all necessary steps and actions to prevent and control such conduct. We are writing to you with full faith in your leadership. We hope that you will intervene appropriately in this matter…” the Royals further wrote.