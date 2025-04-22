RR fixing allegation: I stand by my observation, says Bihani

CHENNAI: Jaideep Bihani, BJP MLA from Sri Ganganagar and Rajasthan Cricket Association's ad-hoc committee convener, has stoked a big controversy by accusing Rajasthan Royals of fixing their match against Lucknow Super Giants on April 19 in Jaipur. The Rajasthan franchise took objection to the allegation and wrote to the state government and the State Sports Council. However, Bihani, who is also treasurer of the Sri Ganganagar District Cricket Association, stood by his claims and said it's a tip-off from someone has always led to a big revelations.

"It was my personal observation," he told this daily. Adding further, Bihani said, "It has happened in the past and a tip-off had led to a big expose at times. Now it's up to the authorities to investigate it."

There were also murmurs of sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore calling a meeting of the ad hoc committee but Bihani said he has not received any call from him. The six-member ad-hoc committee was formed to look after the day-to-day affairs of the RCA. It got an extension for the fourth time last month by the Registrar of the Rajasthan Cooperative Societies.

A few days ago, Bihani accused Royals of match-fixing after they lost a close match against Lucknow. Chasing 181 against LSG, the hosts needed 25 from 18 balls with eight wickets in hand when their chase fell off the track. They needed nine runs from the last over bowled by Avesh Khan with Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel at the crease. Khan gave away only six runs and claimed the wicket of Hetmyer to hand Rajasthan an unlikely defeat.