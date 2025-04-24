Virat, Padikkal need to bat deep; it is not pitch, it is the approach: Anil Kumble ahead of RCB vs RR clash

JioStar expert Anil Kumble talked about Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) upcoming ficture with the Rajasthan Royals (RR), discussing Gen Bold players like Devdutt Padikkal and Suyash Sharma.

Kumble discussed probable strategies ahed of their clash with RCB at the Chinnaswamy stadium.

“RR will need to look inward and figure out why they lost games they were in control of. They’ve got the team to beat anyone, but letting matches drift to the final over has hurt them. Someone like Sanju Samson missing is a big loss, but with the firepower they have, they shouldn’t be leaving things so late. Identifying form players and giving them the chance to play longer innings is key."

Kumble highlighted that the powerplay is crucial for both the teams.

"RR need to contain RCB’s top order and avoid giving them a flying start. With someone like Rahul Dravid, who knows the pitch inside out, they’re in good hands for strategy,” he added.

The JioStar expert stressed on the importance of flexibility and adaptability in T20 games and Rajasthan Royals' recent close loses.

"Rajasthan Royals need to reflect on where they've let games slip. They were in control but allowed matches to drift, hoping to finish in the final over—which is risky. Against DC, they failed to get nine runs and lost in the Super Over. It’s about identifying in-form players and giving them the chance to play longer."

Kumble also pointed out what should work from RCB's batting end, emphasising on long partnerships from the team's veterans.