Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma haven't punched above weight, they are capable: Bobat

NEW DELHI: A big part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's success this season has been the performance of under-rated spinners Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma but their director of cricket Mo Bobat doesn't think the two are punching above their weight.

Both Krunal and Suyash have managed to stem the flow of runs in the middle overs, complimenting a strong batting unit.

While Krunal has bagged 13 wickets, Suyash has kept his economy rate under eight runs per over in the nine games he has been a part of. Both of them played a major role in RCB's win over Delhi Capitals on Sunday night.

Krunal was the all-round performer as he recorded his first IPL fifty since 2016.

On paper, the RCB spin department doesn't look formidable but it has certainly done the job.

"If you look at the performances of Krunal and Suyash, I wouldn't describe them as punching above their weight whatsoever. They're doing what they're capable of," said Bobat following the six-wicket win.

"And actually, I hope they're going to get better. Suyash is still young. He's 21 years old. He's going to get a good run of games this season. He's going to keep improving.