His mindset is special; might change how teenagers imagine their cricketing journey: Ajay Jadeja on Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s knock

Speaking exclusively on Kuhl Fans Match Centre Live on JioHotstar, JioStar expert Sanjay Bangar praised 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s fearless, record-breaking knock against Gujarat Titans, calling it “one of the most fabulous performances” he had ever seen.
“I have never seen such a fabulous performance, and never could I have imagined the impact it would create,” Bangar said. He added that while greats like Sachin Tendulkar came up through the grind of domestic cricket and Parthiv Patel had stepped in without first-class experience to save a Test, Suryavanshi’s feat was “altogether different..”
“This is T20 cricket — a fearless 14-year-old taking down 3-4 of the best bowlers around: Rashid Khan, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna,” he said. Bangar was particularly struck by the youngster’s shot selection, praising his ability to target the on-side while also playing “incredible shots through the off-side.” He described a six off Prasidh Krishna’s slower ball — “with his weight completely on the back foot over long-off” — as “absolutely incredible.”
“I loved his celebration — just a simple, almost salute-like gesture with the bat, as if saying, ‘Remember me in your prayers.’ That kind of swag,” Bangar said, adding that the understated moment spoke volumes about the youngster’s confidence.
Bangar emphasised how proud Vaibhav’s parents, coaches, and support system must be feeling. Hailing from Bihar, the teenager’s success, he said, would serve as a beacon for countless aspiring cricketers.
“This moment will have a massive influence — inspiring youngsters waking up at 7 AM to train,” he noted. “His achievement leaves an imprint that will stay with them for a very long time.”
Ajay Jadeja hails Suryavanshi's Knock
JioStar expert Ajay Jadeja reflected emotionally on 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s stunning IPL performance, calling it the kind of moment every young cricketer dreams of.
"I don't have the vocabulary to fully explain the emotions I'm feeling," Jadeja said, reacting to the teenager’s fearless knock. “Every one of us who played cricket dreamt of moments like this in our drawing rooms or local grounds,” he added, calling the feat something players fantasize about in their formative years.
Jadeja noted that while physical skills can be developed, it was Suryavanshi’s mindset that truly stood out. He was especially struck by the youngster’s ability to remain composed after a big over and to "keep flowing without hesitation".
“What truly blows me away is the belief — for a 14-year-old to believe in himself like this is extraordinary,” Jadeja remarked. Even if some dismiss it as just a lucky day, he said, “what he has shown is something else”.
"Some shots he played — you have to first dream of them before you can execute them. For a 14-year-old to think like that is unbelievable," he added.
"His mindset is special. I'm not directly comparing it, but just like MS Dhoni's arrival changed belief among kids from smaller towns, this moment could change how every 14–15-year-old across India imagines their journey. Cricket in India won't be the same again."