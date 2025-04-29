His mindset is special; might change how teenagers imagine their cricketing journey: Ajay Jadeja on Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s knock

Speaking exclusively on Kuhl Fans Match Centre Live on JioHotstar, JioStar expert Sanjay Bangar praised 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s fearless, record-breaking knock against Gujarat Titans, calling it “one of the most fabulous performances” he had ever seen.

“I have never seen such a fabulous performance, and never could I have imagined the impact it would create,” Bangar said. He added that while greats like Sachin Tendulkar came up through the grind of domestic cricket and Parthiv Patel had stepped in without first-class experience to save a Test, Suryavanshi’s feat was “altogether different..”

“This is T20 cricket — a fearless 14-year-old taking down 3-4 of the best bowlers around: Rashid Khan, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna,” he said. Bangar was particularly struck by the youngster’s shot selection, praising his ability to target the on-side while also playing “incredible shots through the off-side.” He described a six off Prasidh Krishna’s slower ball — “with his weight completely on the back foot over long-off” — as “absolutely incredible.”

“I loved his celebration — just a simple, almost salute-like gesture with the bat, as if saying, ‘Remember me in your prayers.’ That kind of swag,” Bangar said, adding that the understated moment spoke volumes about the youngster’s confidence.

Bangar emphasised how proud Vaibhav’s parents, coaches, and support system must be feeling. Hailing from Bihar, the teenager’s success, he said, would serve as a beacon for countless aspiring cricketers.

“This moment will have a massive influence — inspiring youngsters waking up at 7 AM to train,” he noted. “His achievement leaves an imprint that will stay with them for a very long time.”