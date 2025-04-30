Revitalised Rajasthan Royals look to halt Mumbai Indians' charge

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Royals will turn up against Mumbai Indians with renewed vigour as they aim to halt the five-time champions' surging momentum in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.

With 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi potentially playing the knock of the tournament on Monday, the Royals have found a ray of hope in what has been an IPL campaign of missed opportunities.

The hosts still have a mathematical chance of making the play-offs but deep down the management has accepted its fate.

A side strain to skipper Sanju Samson paved the way of Suryavanshi's debut and it only took him three innings to become the talking point of the cricketing world.

Samson last played on April 16 and there is no clarity over his comeback, leaving Suravanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal to open the innings again.

Their 166-run stand against Gujarat Titans ensured they made short work of the 210-run target. Having put bowlers of international repute to the sword, it would be interesting to see how southpaw Suryavanshi fares against Jasprit Bumrah.

Lower down the order, there will be pressure on Shimron Hetmyer who has not been at his ballistic best this season where the pitches have been on the slower side.

What will probably make the difference in their ordinary run is their inability to close games from winning positions.