We will try to come back and finish in top two: Delhi Capitals' Vipraj Nigam

NEW DELHI: Undeterred by a third home defeat, spin all-rounder Vipraj Nigam said Delhi Capitals are determined to bounce back, not just to reach the playoffs but to secure a top-two finish in the IPL standings.

DC suffered a 14-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders after falling short in their chase of 205, and Nigam admitted a few shot selection errors cost them the match on Tuesday.

"There are some decisions that we take at the last moment, because of which the game gets messed up sometimes here and there. But we are still in the top four, and we have five more games left, in which we will try to come back and finish in the top two," Nigam told reporters.

The Capitals currently have 12 points and occupy the fourth spot on the table.

"Our plan was to target their two main spinners and we did that in the first two overs but there were a few moments where we erred in our shot selection or something like that happened because of which our set players got out.