‘Virat Kohli shedding a tear after IPL win shows what it means to players’: Ponting

AHMEDABAD: An emotional Virat Kohli falling to his knees with tears in his eyes captured the depth of yearning he had harboured over 18 seasons, and reflected just how much winning the Indian Premier League title means to cricketers, said Punjab Kings’ head coach Ricky Ponting.
Kohli became visibly emotional during the final moments of the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday, as his side Royal Challengers Bengaluru edged out Punjab Kings by six runs to lift their maiden title since the league's inception in 2008.
“You could see it in his eyes during that final over he was shedding a tear. That’s what it means to the players, that’s what it means to everyone,” Ponting said at the post-match press conference.
“Chennai (Super Kings) have won it a few times, Mumbai (Indians) have as well, but it’s not an easy tournament to win it really isn’t. You have to think long and hard about how difficult it is. It’s as tough as they come,” he added.
Ponting, a two-time World Cup-winning captain himself, empathised with Kohli’s assertion that winning the IPL still ranks below the traditional format of the game.
Kohli, speaking to the broadcaster after the match, had said:
“You know, this moment is right up there with the best in my career. But it still sits five levels below Test cricket.”
He followed it with a heartfelt message to the next generation of cricketers:
“I would urge the youngsters coming through to treat that format with respect. Because if you perform in Test cricket, you walk around anywhere in the world, people look you in the eye, shake your hand, and say, ‘Well done, you played the game the right way.’”
“If you want to earn respect in world cricket, take up Test cricket — give your heart and soul to it,” Kohli added.
Ponting, known as a purist and passionate advocate for red-ball cricket, wholeheartedly agreed.
“Yes, I understand that. I’m probably one of the biggest purists of the game still around, whether I’m coaching or commentating — my first love is Test match cricket, and always will be,” Ponting said.
“I was fortunate to play in World Cups and other big tournaments, but now that I can’t play anymore, moments like this are the closest I get to reliving that Test match feeling.”
“Kohli has had a magnificent Test career and an even better white-ball career, which is still going strong. I completely understand what he meant,” he added.
Ponting also heaped praise on Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer, whose performance this season — both as a batter and leader — was a significant highlight.
Iyer scored 604 runs in 17 matches at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 175, with six half-centuries. Under his leadership, PBKS reached the final, making him the only captain to have led three different franchises to an IPL final.
“Shreyas has been a huge part of our campaign, without question. He has grown as a person, as a player, and as a leader,” Ponting noted.
The Australian legend revealed that Iyer’s determination was evident even before the season started, and said he had expected the 30-year-old to be selected for India’s upcoming five-Test series in England.
“I thought he would be picked in that Test squad, but the selectors decided to go in a different direction,” Ponting remarked.
“But you can tell with certain individuals — you can see it in their eyes. He was determined right from the start of the season, even before that selection decision was made.”
“He wanted, just like me, to join a new team and make an immediate impact. And he’s done exactly that. The fact that he’s led three separate teams to the IPL final says plenty about him as a leader.”