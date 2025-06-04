‘Virat Kohli shedding a tear after IPL win shows what it means to players’: Ponting

Ponting, a two-time World Cup-winning captain himself, empathised with Kohli’s assertion that winning the IPL still ranks below the traditional format of the game.

Kohli, speaking to the broadcaster after the match, had said:

“You know, this moment is right up there with the best in my career. But it still sits five levels below Test cricket.”

He followed it with a heartfelt message to the next generation of cricketers:

“I would urge the youngsters coming through to treat that format with respect. Because if you perform in Test cricket, you walk around anywhere in the world, people look you in the eye, shake your hand, and say, ‘Well done, you played the game the right way.’”

“If you want to earn respect in world cricket, take up Test cricket — give your heart and soul to it,” Kohli added.

Ponting, known as a purist and passionate advocate for red-ball cricket, wholeheartedly agreed.

“Yes, I understand that. I’m probably one of the biggest purists of the game still around, whether I’m coaching or commentating — my first love is Test match cricket, and always will be,” Ponting said.

“I was fortunate to play in World Cups and other big tournaments, but now that I can’t play anymore, moments like this are the closest I get to reliving that Test match feeling.”

“Kohli has had a magnificent Test career and an even better white-ball career, which is still going strong. I completely understand what he meant,” he added.