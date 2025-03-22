Chennai spinners v. Mumbai: main subplot of Chepauk's evening show

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings may have the edge over Mumbai Indians when the two IPL powerhouses meet in the 18th edition of the marquee tournament at Chepauk on Sunday.
The hosts, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, covered all bases in the last auction and have a strong side. The visitors have won none of their last 11 opening matches.
''Our team is balanced," said skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. "We have almost covered all the departments (at the auction), it is just, you know, stepping onto the ground and as you said, playing a brand (fearless) of cricket which we have been playing."
One significant subplot is the hosts' combination. Do not be surprised if they play three frontline spinners, including Noor Ahmad and R Ashwin, two of their biggest signings at the mega auction.
"I think Mustafizur (Rahman) and (Matheesha) Pathirana both were playing together, so that didn't make way for (Maheesh) Theekshana and (Mitchell) Santner as well. But obviously when you have someone like Ashwin, Jadeja and Noor... if conditions suit us, it will be a big threat for the opposition."
When asked about MS Dhoni's fitness, Gaikwad said: "He (MSD) is already an impact player," the opener smiled. "I mean, everyday, we get to see him, obviously it inspires a lot (of us). You know, lot of new players have joined the team and you know, sometimes they as professional cricketers struggle to strike the ball as good as Dhoni is striking it right now. Whatever Dhoni is doing at the age of 43, I think it is remarkable."
In the 2024 edition, the keeper-batter came in around the 19th-over mark to maximise his death-overs hitting. It looks likely he may reprise that role this season as well. "'I think his training is very much limited to whatever he tries to achieve or whatever his role would be in the IPL. So, it is pretty much very simple, focused on trying to hit as many sixes as possible and trying to get the right swing, trying to be in the best shape.
'That is what I think initially he was trying to do and then I never thought he was out of shape. If you see now, even Sachin Tendulkar is batting (in the Master's league) as great as he is right now at the age of 50. So, I think there are still many years to go (for Dhoni),' he noted.
Like Gaikwad, Mumbai skipper, Suryakumar Yadav was also asked about the threat Chennai's spinners may bring to the game.
'I feel obviously they (CSK) do have a lot of experience and also a mystery spinner (Ahmad). But we also have some spinners and we practiced accordingly when we were back home having the camp. So we are very excited. I am sure it will be a great game and a lot of excitement,'' said Suryakumar Yadav, satand in skipper of MI.
Suryakumar insisted that absence of a couple of players provides an opportunity for another player to perform in the premier tournament.