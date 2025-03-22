Chennai spinners v. Mumbai: main subplot of Chepauk's evening show

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings may have the edge over Mumbai Indians when the two IPL powerhouses meet in the 18th edition of the marquee tournament at Chepauk on Sunday.

The hosts, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, covered all bases in the last auction and have a strong side. The visitors have won none of their last 11 opening matches.

''Our team is balanced," said skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. "We have almost covered all the departments (at the auction), it is just, you know, stepping onto the ground and as you said, playing a brand (fearless) of cricket which we have been playing."

One significant subplot is the hosts' combination. Do not be surprised if they play three frontline spinners, including Noor Ahmad and R Ashwin, two of their biggest signings at the mega auction.

"I think Mustafizur (Rahman) and (Matheesha) Pathirana both were playing together, so that didn't make way for (Maheesh) Theekshana and (Mitchell) Santner as well. But obviously when you have someone like Ashwin, Jadeja and Noor... if conditions suit us, it will be a big threat for the opposition."

When asked about MS Dhoni's fitness, Gaikwad said: "He (MSD) is already an impact player," the opener smiled. "I mean, everyday, we get to see him, obviously it inspires a lot (of us). You know, lot of new players have joined the team and you know, sometimes they as professional cricketers struggle to strike the ball as good as Dhoni is striking it right now. Whatever Dhoni is doing at the age of 43, I think it is remarkable."