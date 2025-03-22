Ponting’s bold call: We will build the greatest Punjab Kings team and win IPL

Punjab Kings are determined to turn their fortunes around in the Indian Premier League (IPL), with head coach Ricky Ponting not only targeting a maiden title but also aiming to build the best Punjab Kings team in history.

With Ponting at the helm and last season’s IPL-winning captain Shreyas Iyer taking over as skipper, the franchise is eyeing a fresh start. Their campaign begins on March 25 in Ahmedabad against Gujarat Titans.

“The overall vision for this team is to win the IPL,” Ponting said in a release from the franchise. “On the very first day of the camp in Dharamshala, I told the players that we are going to create and become the greatest Punjab Kings team that's ever played.”

“That's the journey that we're on and that doesn't happen overnight. You've got to create that,” he said.

Ponting underlined the significance of a winning mentality, asserting that his team must never allow opponents to gain the upper hand.

“Winning comes down to attitude. When we step onto the field, it should never feel like the opposition is taking something away from us. I don’t want to give an inch, and I expect the same from my team,” Ponting said. He also placed his faith in young, uncapped Indian talents, naming Delhi’s Priyansh Arya along with Mumbai’s Suryansh Shedge and Musheer Khan as players to watch this season.

“Priyansh Arya, I think is a very special potential opening batsman for us going forward in the tournament. Depending on which way we go with our overseas make-up, he's very exciting. Suryansh Shedge is also someone who has been very impressive in our training so far,” he said.