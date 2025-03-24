It was good score, we could have done basics right: LSG skipper Rishabh Pant

VISAKHAPATNAM: Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant felt his bowlers could have done the basics better at the back end as the target of 210 was defendable against a marauding Delhi Capitals who won by one wicket with three balls to spare in their IPL match on Monday.

Ashutosh Sharma’s unbeaten 66 off 31 balls and Vipraj Nigam’s blistering 39 off 15 deliveries orchestrated an improbable comeback for Delhi Capitals as they secured a stunning one-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants with three balls to spare in their IPL clash on Monday.

At one stage, DC were struggling at 113 for 6 in pursuit of a daunting 210-run target, but Ashutosh and Vipraj turned the game on its head with their fearless hitting.

Reflecting on the loss, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant felt his bowlers could have executed the basics better in the crucial moments.

"I think our top-order batters played really well, and it was a pretty good score on this wicket. We got early wickets, but we knew it was a good pitch to bat on. We had to keep doing the basics right more often. I think they had a couple of good partnerships," Pant said at the post-match presentation.