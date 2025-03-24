'Shame, shame, shame': Harbhajan Singh’s racist remark on Jofra Archer sparks controversy

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh courted controversy over a remark he made during Sunday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

During the running commentary, Harbhajan referred to English pacer Jofra Archer as “kaali taxi” (black taxi), a comment that did not sit well with fans.

That Archer did not have a good spell against SRH is a completely different matter. It was not Archer's day as he conceded 76 runs in four overs without claiming a single wicket.

But the former Indian spinner's taunting, one he would find it difficult to spin his way out of, received strong criticism and triggered a social media uproar.

"London me kaali taxi ka meter tez bhaagta hai, aur yaha pe Archer sahab ka meter bhi tez bhaaga hai (Like the meter of London's black taxis, Archer's meter has also been on the higher side)," Harbhajan was heard saying during his commentary in the SRH vs RR match.