IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer continues to evolve his game, says Kane Williamson

AHMEDABAD: India middle-order mainstay and Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer continues to "evolve his game" while adjusting brilliantly to challenges such as facing short balls, believes New Zealand stalwart Kane Williamson.

Iyer began his captaincy stint for PBKS with a match-winning 97 not out, studded with nine sixes and five fours off 42 balls, against Gujarat Titans in their IPL clash here on Tuesday.

Williamson, a former Gujarat Titans player, heaped praise on the right-handed Iyer for his adaptability.

"What stands out about Shreyas is how he continues to evolve his game," said JioStar expert Williamson.

"For a period, teams targeted him with short balls, but now, he's adjusting brilliantly -- getting deeper in his crease, de-weighting his front leg, and dominating the short-pitched deliveries.

"What is most impressive is his ability to shift his weight forward again, making it difficult for bowlers who try the one-two' approach  going short, then full. He's now able to access all areas of the ground, which makes him such a formidable batter," Williamson added.

The New Zealand batting great termed Iyer's knock of 97 not out of "highest standard".

"It was a knock of the highest standard. From the very first ball, it was almost a highlight reelhe played the ball exactly where it was meant to be hit," he said.