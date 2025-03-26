Rashid Khan dethrones top-gun Jasprit Bumrah to become third-fastest to 150 IPL wickets

AHMEDABAD: Afghanistan's premier spinner, Rashid Khan, broke India's prime pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's record to become the third-fastest to reach 150 Indian Premier League (IPL) wickets.

Rashid achieved the momentous feat during the Gujarat Titans season opener against Punjab Kings. He had a sole scalp to show for his name in Titan's narrow 11-run defeat, but it was enough to take him past Bumrah and become the third-fastest to reach 150 scalps in the cash-rich league.

Rashid boasts 150 wickets in 122 matches, his staggering tally only bettered by Yuzvendra Chahal (118) and Lasith Malinga (105). Rashid landed at the 150-wicket mark in two matches fewer than Bumrah's 124.

The Afghanistan ball tweaker's effectiveness with the ball reflects when one ventures beyond the wicket-taking realm. Only Malinga (19.79 vs 22.00) has a better average, while Sunil Narine (6.73 vs 6.83) is the only player to have a better economy than Rashid in the illustrious list of wicket-takers.

The 26-year-old ball tweaker has thrived in the cash-rich league by effectively implementing his legbreak googly. However, Rashid was exposed by the Punjab Kings on a placid batting strip in Ahmedabad.