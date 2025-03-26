Shreyas Iyer asked me not to worry about his century, says Shashank Singh

AHMEDABAD: Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer put the team ahead of personal milestones as he urged teammate Shashank Singh to go for boundaries in the final over, even though it meant missing out on his maiden IPL century.

Iyer was left stranded on 97* off 42 balls as Shashank smashed five fours and a double in the last over off Mohammed Siraj, collecting 23 runs. The onslaught powered PBKS to a formidable 243 for 5, securing an 11-run win over Gujarat Titans in their season opener.

Shashank, who played a blistering 16-ball 44*, revealed that Iyer never asked him to rotate the strike.

"I didn't see the scoreboard, to be very honest. But after the first ball I hit (for four), I saw the scoreboard and Shreyas was on 97," Shashank told the media after the match on Tuesday.

"I didn't say anything, he only came and told me, 'Shashank, don't worry about my hundred,' because obviously I was going to ask if I should give him a single or something. It takes a lot of heart and courage to say that because hundreds don’t come easily in T20s, especially in the IPL," he added.