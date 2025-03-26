Very happy with how Moeen bowled: KKR skipper Rahane

When asked if Moeen was given any strategic instructions from the team management, Rahane denied it.

"Not much, complete freedom from our side. Moeen is a quality player who has opened in the past. He couldn't get going with the bat, but very happy with what he did with the ball. The challenge is to stay in the moment, and every game is an opportunity to learn," the KKR skipper added.

Moeen, who has already retired from international cricket, said he maintained his training intensity despite knowing he had to wait for his chance, given Chakravarthy and Narine's settled partnership.

"I have been practising well. I was told this morning that Sunil was not well. It was hard to replace Sunil, but I did a fair job."

Meanwhile, Royals skipper Riyan Parag felt they fell short of a competitive total.

"170 was going to be a really good score, that's what we were aiming for. I personally rushed a little bit, knowing the wicket here. Fell short by 20 runs. That was the plan, to get Quinny out early, but that didn't happen."