Shardul Thakur calls for fair pitches after match-winning spell for LSG

HYDERABAD: After setting the IPL ablaze with a four-wicket haul in Lucknow Super Giants' five-wicket win, seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur emphasised the need for fair pitches in the competition to maintain a balance between bat and ball.

The 33-year-old, who was named Player of the Match for his figures of 4 for 34, helped restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 190/9.

"I feel bowlers get very little on this kind of pitches," Shardul said at the post-match presentation. "Even in the last game pre-match, I said that pitches should be prepared in such a way that the game hangs in the balance for batters and bowlers.

"Especially after the impact player rule, it's not fair on the bowlers if a team scores 240-250 runs."

Shardul, who went unsold at the auction, joined LSG as a replacement for the injured Mohsin Khan.

"I had made my plans. I had signed for County Cricket if I wasn't picked for IPL. While playing Ranji, I got a call from Zaheer Khan that we are looking at you as a potential replacement, so don't switch yourself off. If we get you, we'll need you to start. That was the day I got back in the IPL zone. Ups and downs keep happening. That was a bad day when I wasn't picked in the auction."