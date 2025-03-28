Getting three CSK wickets during their powerplay was game-changing: RCB captain Patidar

CHENNAI: Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar hailed his bowlers for delivering three crucial Powerplay wickets, calling it the turning point in their 50-run victory over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL on Friday.

Josh Hazlewood (3/21) removed CSK opener Rahul Tripathi and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Deepak Hooda, reducing the home side to 30 for 3 at the end of six overs while chasing 197.

"It was game-changing because we got two-three wickets in the first six overs. Amazing to see how they kept it on the hard length because the ball wasn't coming on to the bat easily," Patidar said at the post-match presentation.

"This track was pretty helpful for spinners, so I was just keeping it in my mind that I could use my spinners at the early stage. Especially Livingstone, the way he came in and bowled four overs was incredible."

Patidar, who was adjudged Player of the Match for his 51 off 32 balls in RCB’s total of 196 for 7, said he was confident the score would be difficult for CSK to chase.