Balance of RCB squad is 10 times better than previous seasons: AB de Villiers

CHENNAI: With Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) off to one of their best starts in the IPL, retired South African great AB de Villiers feels that the balance of the team looks "10 times better" than the previous editions and the head-start it has got will make the job easier going forward.

Led by Rajat Patidar, RCB crushed five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings by 50 runs at Chepauk on Friday to win their second straight away game.

It was also RCB's first win against CSK in Chennai since the inaugural edition in 2008.

"The balance of the RCB squad is 10 times better compared to previous seasons," the Bengaluru franchise loyalist said on his podcast AB de Villiers 360.

"At the (IPL) auction (last year), I spoke about RCB needing balance. It's not about the bowlers, batters or fielders. It's about having a sound balance in IPL teams and options," said the South African great, who played almost all his IPL for RCB.

With India swing bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar drafted into the side for the CSK game after not finding a place in the opening match against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, de Villiers said, it's the depth in options, which make RCB a formidable side this season.

"I saw Bhuvi and thought 'he wasn't going to play and he came in'. That's what you want. You want guys like 'wow is this guy the replacement'. He's not even in the starting lineup in the first game (vs KKR) and now they are getting Bhuvi Kumar to replace someone int he second game. This is the kind of balance and depth you need in the side," added de Villiers.