We've got firepower, don't discount us: Fleming

CHENNAI: A combative CSK head coach Stephen Fleming stoutly countered the criticism that his team's brand of cricket was getting outdated, saying the team had enough "firepower" and no one should make the mistake of discounting them.

Five-time IPL champions CSK lost to RCB by 50 runs, unable to chase a steep 196/7 set by Rajat Patidar's side on Friday.

CSK's defeat to RCB in the 'Southern Derby' in their own den was their first since the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008 and it was also their biggest reversal at home thus far.

In response to a question if his brand of cricket was getting outdated, the former New Zealand skipper shot back, "What do you mean, my way of playing (cricket)? Like winning the first game, that's a good way to play. We've got firepower all the way through. I don't understand this question."

"Just because we don't swing (the bat) from ball one and have a little bit of luck go our way, we'll see at the end," said the New Zealander after his team was restricted to 146/8 in 20 overs.

The 51-year-added that CSK should not be "discounted" just because they had lost one match.

"It's a positive brand of cricket, no doubt about it, but don't discount us. It's a silly question."

The coach, however, conceded the team's fielding wasn't of the highest standard on Friday, adding that the opponents came really hard at them.

Patidar's fine half-century and Josh Hazlewood (3/21) excellent bowling, which reduced CSK to 30/3 at the end of six overs, took the wind out of the home team's sails.