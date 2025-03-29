Dhoni should be promoted up the order: Watson

CHENNAI: Baffled by some of the tactics of Chennai Super Kings in their clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson said he does not understand why MS Dhoni continues to bat lower down the order.

CSK suffered a heavy 50-run defeat while chasing a stiff 197-run target and Watson also felt that skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad should have opened the innings.

Dhoni came to bat at number nine as Ravichandran Ashwin was sent ahead of him. He smashed the RCB bowlers all around the park for an unbeaten 30 off 16 balls but the effort went in vain as it came too late.

The match was as good as over before Dhoni came to the crease.

"This is exactly what CSK fans come to see -- 30 off 16 deliveries from Dhoni. I would have absolutely loved to see him come up the order. In my opinion, he should have batted ahead of Ashwin," Watson, who is a JioStar expert, said.

"Given the game situation, Dhoni could have played like this for another 15 balls. Over the last couple of years, he has consistently shown that he's still batting beautifully. I truly believe he should be promoted up the order so we can see the full extent of his skills."

However, this is not a new phenomena as Dhoni, after having retired from the game, he had batted lower down the order even in the previous edition.

The top and middle order of the CSK crumbled as skipper Gaikwad endured four-ball-duck batting at number three on Friday night.

"It was disappointing to see certain decisions, like Rahul Tripathi opening the batting. Ruturaj Gaikwad is a quality opener, yet he had to come in later. Even one of the shots Ruturaj played, where he gave himself room against Hazlewood, was uncharacteristic," Watson said.