RR skipper Riyan Parag fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate

GUWAHATI: Rajasthan Royals' stand-in captain Riyan Parag has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow overrate during his team's six-run victory over Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League match here.

RR posted 182/9 and then restricted CSK to 176/6, with Parag leading his team to their first win of the season at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in front of a home crowd on Sunday.

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Parag was fined INR 12 lakhs," IPL said in a release.

RR, who lost their tournament opener to Sunrisers Hyderabad, will next face Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on April 5.