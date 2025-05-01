CSK lack finishing ability; that puts you on back foot: Aaron Finch calls for strategy reassessment

Speaking on Kuhl Fans Match Centre Live on JioHotstar, JioStar expert Varun Aaron said Chennai Super Kings’ underwhelming season was largely due to poor form across departments, especially the bowling unit. He pointed out that CSK had heavily relied on Matheesha Pathirana to deliver at the death, but the pacer has been “completely off the boil.”

“He’s changed his action a bit, he’s not landing his yorkers, and has bowled 31 extras this tournament — that’s a lot for a frontline bowler,” Aaron noted. He also criticised the lack of middle-over momentum with the bat, saying while Dewald Brevis added a burst of energy recently, the team had missed that spark earlier in the season.

Aaron further said CSK needed to reevaluate their auction strategy. “They don’t have someone like Tristan Stubbs or Tim David to finish innings. Yes, MS Dhoni is there — but you can’t keep depending on him for 18 years,” he remarked.

JioStar expert Aaron Finch said CSK must reassess their strategy if they are ready to admit that “things haven’t gone right” this season. He questioned the team’s selection calls and criticised their execution in key moments.

“I can’t believe Nathan Ellis hasn’t played more regularly. He’s a world-class bowler who can operate in all three phases,” Aaron said, adding that Pathirana, on the other hand, has struggled and “been going around the park”.

He also pointed to CSK’s lack of finishing firepower with the bat, saying, “You add 20 more runs today and the game becomes very different.”