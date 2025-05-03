Unadkat attributes SRH's poor run to ineffective bowling, changing pitches

AHMEDABAD: Staring at an early exit, India pacer Jaydev Unadkat has opened up on Sunrisers Hyderabad's faltering IPL campaign, attributing their underwhelming performance to ineffective bowling and changing pitch conditions.

SRH are all but out of the playoff race after suffering a 38-run defeat against Gujarat Titans here on Friday.

"From my experience of playing in the IPL, for a team to do well, there has to be at least three or four guys, in terms of your bowling, who have to contribute in every game.

And probably this year I would say that we are lacking that when two guys are bowling well, the other three are probably not really bowling in tandem," Unadkat told reporters.

Opting to bowl first, SRH failed to contain the GT top order, who posted a challenging 224 for six.

Unadkat managed to pick up three wickets in the final over of the innings.

"Like we look at partnerships in terms of batting, I think it's the same in bowling as well. Because when you are not bowling well from both the ends, it creates unnecessary pressure on the other guy. And then the plans also change. So we have to take the blame for not being the best bowling side in the tournament," he said.