I have no doubt in my mind Kohli is going to play a big hand in final: AB de Villiers

MULLANPUR: South African batting great AB de Villiers is backing "ultimate team man" Virat Kohli to play a big hand in the IPL final and lead a multi-dimensional Royal Challengers Bengaluru outfit to its maiden title in the world's biggest T20 league.

Chasing a paltry 102, RCB crushed Punjab Kings by eight wickets in the first qualifier here on Thursday to storm into the final of the 2025 edition of the league.

One of their biggest performers this season, Kohli (12) missed out with the bat in the one-sided game, but his former RCB teammate De Villiers is confident the Indian superstar would fire in the title clash in Ahmedabad on June 3.

"The first time I saw him on the screen for the PBKS vs RCB game, was when he got out of the bus, and I just saw a lot of focus in that guy. That's the typical kind of body language we're so used to seeing. And what I love most about this is -- he didn't score runs today, but we still saw him right till the end, celebrating with the batters," De Villiers told JioHotstar.

"The ultimate team man, and he looks very, very focused. Obviously, the job's not done yet, but I'm very excited to watch him play. I have no doubt in my mind he's going to play a big hand in the final," the South African added.

RCB, who was one of the participating teams when the IPL began way back in 2008 with eight franchises, have never won the IPL title despite reaching the finals on three occasions in the past.

De Villiers shared his thoughts about RCB's journey and their potential to win the title this time.