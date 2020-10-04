STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL Express@IPL

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis push Chennai Super Kings to 10-wicket victory against Kings XI Punjab

After opting to bat first, KXIP got off to a brilliant start, with openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul smashing regular boundaries.

Published: 04th October 2020 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

CSK being congratulated by KXIP after winning an IPL 2020 match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

CSK being congratulated by KXIP after winning an IPL 2020 match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

There are two simple ways to react to a string of defeats. One is to change the combination and hope that the playing XI clicks. Another, which is not preferred by many teams, is to back the experienced players even if they underperform for a few matches and hope they deliver.

While Kings XI Punjab took the first approach, Chennai Super Kings did the latter - as expected - when the bottom-dwellers met on Sunday. Coming into the match in Dubai with three losses from four matches, both teams were desperate for wins.

KL Rahul-led side made three changes with Mandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar and Chris Jordan replacing Karun Nair, K Gowtham and Jimmy Neesham respectively. The three-time champions, who don't like to chop and change unless the situation forces them to, remained unchanged. And their decision proved to be right as MS Dhoni & Co chased down the target of 179 without no loss.

Punjab won the toss and elected to bat first with the real test for both the teams coming in the second innings. Rahul & Co have lost the plot mostly at the death despite their openers having scored more than 500 runs between them, while slow start and underperforming batting line-up have been Chennai's cause of concern.

ALSO READ| CSK skipper MS Dhoni completes 100 catches as wicketkeeper

On Sunday, they had a reason to be relieved. Opener Shane Watson repaid the team management's faith by scoring an unbeaten 53-ball 83 - his 28th IPL fifty. It was exactly what the in-form Faf du Plessis needed - a batsmen to support him at the top and carry forward the momentum. The South African also joined the party, scoring an unbeaten 87 off 53 balls.

Earlier, Rahul led from the front to help the team reach 178/4. With his 18th IPL fifty, the skipper topped the batting chart with 302 runs. His 52-ball 63 included seven fours and a six. Despite losing opener Mayank Agarwal for 26 in the ninth over, Mandeep Singh and Nicholas Pooran's cameo made sure Punjab posted a decent total. In the end, it wasn't enough against an experienced side who arrested their losing streak.

Brief scores: Punjab 178/4 in 20 overs (Rahul 63, Pooran 33; Thakur 2/39) lost to Chennai 181/0 in 17.4 overs (Watson 83 not out, Du Plessis 87 not out).

More from Express@IPL.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kings XI Punjab Chennai Super Kings KXIP vs CSK IPL 2020 IPL 13 IPL 2020 updates IPL live score IPL in UAE Shane Watson Faf du Plessis
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp