IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs despite Shane Watson's 50

Watson made 50 off 40 balls, while Ambati Rayudu contributed 30 off 27 balls, but the others could not do much as CSK fell short.

Published: 08th October 2020 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 12:19 AM   |  A+A-

Kolkata Knight Riders celebrate after defeating Chennai Super Kings in an IPL 2020 match

Kolkata Knight Riders celebrate after defeating Chennai Super Kings in an IPL 2020 match. (Photo| PTI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kolkata Knight Riders are known to make out of the box moves, which are bold at times, catching everyone off-guard. On Wednesday, opting to bat first against Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi, they sprang a surprise first up. It was the first of many such moves. 

Some worked and some didn't. But in the end Kolkata found a way as Chennai, who were cruising at one stage, fell into a sandpit from where they never recovered to lose by 10 runs.

The first surprise Kolkata sprang was about Sunil Narine, who hasn't been amongst the runs at the top. He was demoted and in walked Rahul Tripathi with Shubman Gill. Though Gill was gone in the powerplay, Tripathi showed what he can offer at the top.

A busy opening batsman, who had a good season with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017, he had struggled with Rajasthan Royals in 2018 and 2019 often batting in the middle-order. Although the 36 he made in the previous match against Delhi Capitals batting at No 8 was commendable, Tripathi's stats as a middle-order bat read: 15 innings, 223 runs, 18.58 avg, 137.65 SR, 50s 0, 7 sixes. 

But as an opener, he is a different player, with over 600 runs in 20 innings at a strike rate of 142.56. Against Chennai, he ensured Kolkata got off to a flying start. Tripathi single-handedly ensured Kolkata's middle-order had a platform to launch as they reached 93/2 after 10 overs. Then the tide turned.

 Kolkata's problem has been that Eoin Morgan and big-hitter Andre Russell haven't been able to face enough balls in the middle, often coming in too late. Kolkata had a chance to promote them, but Narine walked in at No 4, when the field was spread out. 

Bold call? Not quite. Though Narine made 17 off 9, Morgan and Russell had little time to settle down. Tripathi had slowed down by then, going without a boundary for four overs. Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran tightened the screws as Chennai conceded only 74 in the last 10 overs to dismiss Kolkata for 167 in 20 overs.

If some of these moves were puzzling, Kolkata's tactics with the ball was out of the box too. They needed early wickets and considering Shane Watson's struggles against Narine (8 dismissals), one thought the spinner would share the new ball with Pat Cummins.

Instead, Kolkata stuck to Cummins and Shivam Mavi as Chennai got the start they needed. Though Faf du Plessis didn't last long, in Ambati Rayudu, Watson found a partner as the Super Kings kept pace with the run-rate. They needed 78 from the last 10 overs with nine wickets in hand.

Cummins and Narine bowled two quiet overs before Kamlesh Nagarkoti removed Rayudu. It was the first sign of things changing again as Kolkata's gamble to keep Narine for the later part worked in their favour. 

Dinesh Karthik thought it better to hold Narine back against Dhoni, who has not scored a boundary off the spinner in any IPL match and it worked. After removing Watson in his second over for 50, Narine and Varun Chakravarthy strangled Chennai. Despite the odd big shot, Kolkata never let their grip loosen.

Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 167 all out in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 81 off 51 balls; DJ Bravo 3/37, Karn Sharma 2/25, S Curran 2/26, S Thakur 2/28) Chennai Super Kings: 157/5 in 20 overs (Shane Watson 50, Ambati Rayudu 30).

