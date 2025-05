IPL 2025: Ban on Rabada for using prohibited drug is lifted after he completes 'treatment program'

NEW DELHI: The provisional ban on South African pacer Kagiso Rabada for using a prohibited recreational drug has been lifted after he completed a "substance abuse treatment program" during the suspension, making him available for his IPL franchise Gujarat Titans.

According to a statement from the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS), Rabada, who has already linked up with the Gujarat Tians after serving his suspension, can now take the field.

GT will take on Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old was tested during the SA20 league in January and the lifting of suspension also makes him available for the World Test Championship final against Australia next month.

"Mr. Rabada tested positive for a Substance of Abuse and was subsequently notified of the allegation of his doping offence on 1 April 2025. A provisional suspension was imposed and Mr. Rabada returned immediately to South Africa from India," the release stated.

"As per the South African Anti-Doping Rules specifically pertaining to Substances of Abuse, the player was offered an opportunity to complete a substance abuse treatment program. After Mr. Rabada satisfactorily completed two sessions of his treatment program, his provisional suspension ended. The player has effectively served a one-month period of ineligibility and may now resume participation in sport," it added.