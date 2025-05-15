IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans set to miss Buttler in play-offs, Moeen Ali not to return for KKR

NEW DELHI: England T20 stalwart Jos Buttler will leave for national duty after completing Gujarat Titans' last three league engagements as the IPL play-offs are clashing with his country's white ball series against the West Indies starting May 29.

Titans are poised to finish among the top two teams after the league stage with 16 points from 11 games. They have three remaining games against Delhi Capitals (away, May 18), Lucknow Super Giants (May 22) and Chennai Super Kings (May 25).

Sri Lankan left-hander Kusal Mendis will replace Buttler during the play-off stages.

Among the other notable English players, Moeen Ali from Kolkata Knight Riders is also not coming back along with Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals), Sam Curran and Jamie Overton (both CSK).

However, Liam Livingstone is rejoining RCB for the remainder of the tournament along with Aussie Tim David.

Moeen Ali is apparently nursing an "unspecified injury".