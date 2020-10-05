STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020: Rabada's four-wicket haul, Stoinis' 53 help Delhi Capitals defeat RCB by 59 runs

Despite the skipper's knock of 43 in 39 balls, the Virat Kohli-led side couldn't make much of a mark against Delhi Capitals.

Published: 05th October 2020 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 11:42 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada celebrates after taking a wicket against an IPL 2020 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada celebrates after taking a wicket against an IPL 2020 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Photo| Twitter)

By Online Desk

Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada finished with bowling figures of 4/24 to cruise his team to a win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday by after the Virat Kohli-led side lost by 59 runs in their IPL match in Dubai.

Delhi Capitals dished out a clinical performance to outclass Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs and reclaim the pole position in the Indian Premier League here on Monday.

Asked to bat first, blistering knocks by Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis (53) and Prithvi Shaw (42) powered Delhi Capitals to 196 for four.

Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada then led a fine bowling display to end with excellent figures of 4/24, including picking the big wicket of Virat Kohli. With 43 off 39 balls, skipper Kohli, who became became the first Indian batsman and the seventh in the world to surpass 9000 T20 runs, was the top scorer for his side.

But the chase master could do little as his team was stopped at 137 for nine. With the win, Delhi reclaimed their position at the top, having lost only one game in the tournament so far.

Stoinis, who was dropped on 30 by Yuzvendra Chahal, made RCB pay for the mistake as he raced to his 53 in just 26 balls, hitting two towering sixes and six fours at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Shaw, however, missed what would have been a well-deserved half-century.

Chasing a stiff total, RCB were never in the game after losing the wickets of the in-form opener Devdutt Padikkal (4), Aaron Finch (13) and AB de Villiers (9) in the Powerplay to Delhi spinners Ashwin (1/26) and Axar Patel (2/18) and pacer Anrich Nortje (2/22). Finch (13) got three reprieves.

First, Rabada put down an easy caught and bowled chance when the Australian ODI and T20 skipper was on zero. He was again dropped on six by Dhawan off Nortje. There was another incident involving Finch as he was caught well outside the crease at the non-striker's end, earning himself a warning from off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

However, the right-handed batsman couldn't capitalise on his chances. With RCB reeling at 43 for three, skipper Kohli was joined in the middle by Moeen Ali (11). The duo added 32-runs before Axar broke the stand by getting rid of the England all-rounder.

ALSO READ| Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to score 9000 runs in T20 cricket

Invited to bat earlier in the first innings, Shaw provided a blazing start, hitting three fours off pacer Isuru Udana in the game's very first over. His innings was laced with five boundaries and two maximums. The opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan (32 off 28-balls) and Shaw put up a 68-run stand and looked to go the distance before the RCB bowlers made a splendid comeback.

ALSO READ| R Ashwin gets his chance but refrains from mankading, Ricky Ponting smiles

Mohammed Siraj provided the first breakthrough for his team by removing the dangerous looking Shaw. After Udana accounted for Dhawan, young Devdutt Padikkal pulled off an excellent catch at the boundary to dismiss DC's in-form skipper Shreyas Iyer (11).

Stoinis and Rishabh Pant (37) immediately got into the recovery act. The duo stitched an 89-run partnership. Shimron Hetmyer also played a short cameo, the Guyanese hitting a six in the last over. Siraj (2/34 in 4 overs) was the most impressive bowler for RCB as he picked the key wickets off Shaw and Pant.

ALSO READ| Kohli inadvertently applies saliva on ball, realises immediately

After an expensive first over, Chahal pulled things back but couldn't provide a breakthrough for his team. Playing in place of Adam Zampa, Moeen Ali (1/21) and Udana (1/40) claimed a wicket each, while Washington Sundar (0/20 in four overs) was the most economical.

(With inputs from PTI)

Scores: Delhi capitals: 196/4 in 20 overs (Marcus Stoinis 53 not out, Mohammed Siraj 2/34) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore : 137/9 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 43 in 39 balls, Kagiso Rabada 4/24)

Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals RCB vs DC IPL 2020 IPL in UAE Virat Kohli Kagiso Rabada Marcus Stoinis
