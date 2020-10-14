STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020: Imran Tahir will definitely come into picture in second half, says CSK CEO

Tahir himself understands that it is all about team composition and giving the right guys the nod with an eye on the conditions.

Published: 14th October 2020 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

South African and CSK spinner Imran Tahir(Photo | PTI)

South African and CSK spinner Imran Tahir(Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DUBAI: Chennai Super Kings spinner Imran Tahir finished the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League as the highest wicket-taker with 26 wickets from 17 games. But last year's purple-cap holder is yet to get the nod this season after eight games. CEO Kasi Viswanathan though has made it clear that a playing XI spot is round the corner for the star leg-spinner.

Speaking to ANI, Viswanathan said that the conditions on offer in the UAE have forced the team management to go in with two foreign batsmen and fast bowling all-rounders. But he expects Tahir to come in as the wickets will now start turning.

"He will definitely come into the picture as we go ahead. Right now, with the conditions on offer, the team composition has been planned with two foreigners at the top as pure batsmen and then two pace bowling all-rounders. But he will come in with the wickets starting to take turn in the second half. You have the 4-foreigner restriction so you always plan according to the conditions on offer," he explained.

Tahir himself understands that it is all about team composition and giving the right guys the nod with an eye on the conditions.

ALSO READ | Wide or Not: Umpire changes mind after MS Dhoni's angry gesture during CSK vs SRH game

"It has been difficult sitting out, but I have to be honest, I am enjoying and I know how we go about it as a team. I am happy if we are doing well and waiting for my opportunity and hopefully will be ready when I get it. Will be a good challenge playing against the young Indian talent. I see the pitches have started spinning a little bit," he told the commentators during the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Coming back to the team, Chennai could do with a couple of Indian players in the middle-order to pick from and with the mid-season transfer starting, CSK do have that opportunity. But the CEO made it clear that they aren't looking at trading.

"CSK has never brought or released players in the mid-season transfer window and we have honestly not even gone through the rules and regulations that come into play if we are looking at a transfer. We are not looking at any player," he explained.

Adding on, the CEO said that it was unlikely that any team would wish to give away a capped player as all buys are done at the auction keeping multiple permutations and combinations in mind.

"It is a competition after all and I don't think anyone would want to loan players to another franchise. Some might be playing and others might not, but all players are picked at the auction with numerous plans in mind and for different situations that might arise during the course of the tournament. You do not go in with just Plan A. You have an A, B, C and D," he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL 2020 IPL Imran Tahir Kasi Viswanathan
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp