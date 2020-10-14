STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wide or Not: Umpire changes mind after MS Dhoni's angry gesture during CSK vs SRH game

Reiffel put his arms down looking at CSK captain's reaction, and declared it as a fair delivery.

Published: 14th October 2020 02:49 PM

MS Dhoni captain of Chennai Super kings. (Photo | IPL)

By IANS

DUBAI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni was seen visibly angry during his side's 20-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad in their eighth Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 encounter.

During the 19th over of SRH's chase of 168 on Tuesday evening, both Dhoni and Shardul Thakur expressed their disappointment after umpire Paul Reiffel stretched his arms to signal a wide being faced by Rashid Khan. Following Dhoni's miffed gesture, the umpire then seemed to change his mind and decided not to call the wide.

Reiffel put his arms down looking at CSK captain's reaction, and declared it as a fair delivery.

However, following Reiffel's change of mind, SRH captain David Warner was seen gesturing angrily from the dugout. Shahbaz Nadeem, who was standing at the non-striker's end, was also seen having a word with the Australian about the wide call that was not.

In the end, SRH fell short of the target by 20 runs and registered their fifth defeat in the ongoing tournament.

Shardul Thakur of Chennai Superkings. (Photo | IPL)​

The incident was not the first time that Dhoni showed displeasure at an umpire's call in the IPL. During last year's IPL clash against Rajasthan Royals, the CSK captain, standing in the dugout, lost his cool at an umpire and stormed on to the pitch launching a heated argument with the on-field umpires.

