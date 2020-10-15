STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020: Team winning matches more important than my featuring in playing XI, says Imran Tahir

Tahir has not played a single game for CSK this season and there has been serious speculation as to when the Proteas spinner will be seen in action in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Published: 15th October 2020 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Tahir

South African and CSK spinner Imran Tahir(Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DUBAI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Imran Tahir has said that it is not about his featuring in the playing XI, what is important is that his team wins matches.

Tahir has not played a single game for CSK this season and there has been serious speculation as to when the Proteas spinner will be seen in action in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

"When I used to play many players carried drinks for me now when deserved players are in the field it's my duty do return favors. Its not about me playing or not it's about my team winning. If I get a chance I will do my best but for me team is important," Tahir tweeted.

The 41-year-old spinner has played 23 matches for CSK in the IPL, managing to take 32 wickets with his best figures being 4-12.

Tahir finished the 2019 edition of the IPL as the highest wicket-taker with 26 wickets from 17 games. But last year's purple-cap holder is yet to get the nod this season after eight games.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Imran Tahir will definitely come into picture in second half, says CSK CEO

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan though has made it clear that a playing XI spot is round the corner for the star leg-spinner. Speaking to ANI, Viswanathan said that the conditions on offer in the UAE have forced the team management to go in with two foreign batsmen and fast bowling all-rounders. But he expects Tahir to come in as the wickets will now start turning.

"He will definitely come into the picture as we go ahead. Right now, with the conditions on offer, the team composition has been planned with two foreigners at the top as pure batsmen and then two pace bowling all-rounders. But he will come in with the wickets starting to take turn in the second half. You have the 4-foreigner restriction so you always plan according to the conditions on offer," he explained.

CSK won their last match against SunRisers Hyderabad by 20 runs on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium. With this win, the MS Dhoni-led side moved to the sixth place in the points table.

It will next lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Saturday, October 17 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL IPL 2020 Imran Tahir Chennai Super Kings
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp