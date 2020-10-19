STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020: Pravin Dubey joins Delhi Capitals as Amit Mishra's replacement

Amit Mishra was ruled out of the tournament after sustaining an injury to the ring finger of his bowling arm during Delhi Capitals' match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on October 3.

Published: 19th October 2020

Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals. (Photo | IPL)

AMIT MISHRA (DC): The experienced leggie picked up a flexor tendon injury to the ring finger of his right hand during a catch attempt in the game against KKR on October 3. (Photo | IPL)

By PTI

DUBAI: Delhi Capitals on Monday named Karnataka leggie Pravin Dubey as a replacement for veteran spinner Amit Mishra, who was ruled out of the IPL due to a fractured finger.

The 27-year-old leg-spinner has played 14 domestic T20 matches for his state, and has 16 wickets to his name with an economy rate of 6.87.

"Delhi Capitals today announced the signing of 27-year-old leg spinner Pravin Dubey as replacement for Amit Mishra, for the rest of the Dream11 Indian Premier League," a media release stated.

ALSO READ | Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more

Mishra was ruled out of the tournament after sustaining an injury to the ring finger of his bowling arm during Delhi Capitals' match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on October 3.

"The 37-year-old has undergone surgery, and is recovering at the moment," the release added.

Delhi, who are currently on top of the points table, will play their next match against Kings XI Punjab here on Tuesday.

