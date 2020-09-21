'It really hurts': Mayank Agarwal feels terrible after Super Over defeat against Delhi Capitals

By PTI

DUBAI: Crestfallen after losing their IPL opener, Kings XI Punjab batsman Mayank Agarwal said it feels terrible to not close off the game after making a stupendous comeback against Delhi Capitals here.

Chasing 158 to win, KXIP were looking down the barrel at 55 for 5 but Agarwal's blistering 89-run knock took them to 157.

They needed one run off the final two balls but Marcus Stoinis' twin strike took the game to the Super Over, which they lost on Sunday night.

"We had a tough day. There are a lot of positives to take out. The way we came back was fantastic, the way we bowled with the new ball was terrific. It really hurts to not close off the game from the situation we were in, feels terrible," Mayank told KXIP TV.

"This is just the first game. We can get things rolling again, let's see how we will go in the coming games. I think to play a game like that first up was fantastic. Everyone was up for it, guys really put in the effort.

"Definitely, we should have finished the game when we needed one run," he added.

The 29-year-old from Bengaluru said 158 was a decent score to chase.

"It was a par score and going into the break, we knew that if we can stitch a partnership and not give them wickets with the new ball, we could win the game," he said at the post-match press conference.

"We batted extremely well to reach there. I don't know what to say (about the final moments)."

Mayank heaped praise on Stoinis, who smashed 53 off 21 balls as Delhi scored 57 in the last three overs to reach 157 for 8.

"Stoinis batted extremely well and even if we made a little mistake, he took us apart. So credit to him and he had a great game and he did really did well for them at the death," he said.