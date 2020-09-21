STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I've got butterflies in my stomach: 'Mr 360' AB de Villiers ahead of RCB-SRH clash 

Perennial underachievers Royal Challengers Bangalore play consistent Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Monday.

Published: 21st September 2020 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers (File | PTI)

By ANI

DUBAI: Ahead of their opening match against SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman AB de Villiers said that he gets butterflies in his stomach just thinking about the match.

The IPL 2020 began on September 19 with Mumbai Indians locking horns with Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener.

CSK managed to defeat Mumbai by five wickets while on Sunday, Delhi Capitals triumphed over Kings XI Punjab in the Super Over.

RCB will take on Hyderabad later today at the Dubai International Stadium.

"Very excited, have got butterflies in my stomach, we have worked so hard. Moeen Finch, Zampa and Josh look like really good guys who will bring a lot of energy to the side. I am looking forward to watching them perform for our side," said AB de Villiers in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

Talking about the match against Hyderabad, skipper Kohli said: We are pretty relaxed, I think we have prepared well, we have placed ourselves in a good position to go out there and do well as a team."

"I have chatted to Moeen, Finch, and Josh about their experiences in the UK. The mood is looking really good, the boys are looking in good knick, they are batting and bowling really well."

ALSO READ | Flavours of south: RCB take on SRH in IPL 2020

Aaron Finch., who was picked by RCB for the IPL 2020, said that every individual would be required to be at their best as there are no easy games in the IPL.

"Been very excited for a long time, it feels like a long time since the auction, I am happy to be here and being with the RCB boys. The think the competition is amazing, the quality of every single player is outstanding, you never get an easy game in the IPL," said Finch.

RCB Squad: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Dale Steyn, Shahbaz Ahamad, Isuru Udana, Adam Zampa.

RCB, yet to win the IPL title, has managed to reach the finals in 2009, 2011, and 2016. 

RCB vs SRH RCB AB de Villiers IPL IPL 2020 Indian Premier League
