KKR vs MI Dream11 predictions, IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians look to bounce back

Here we provide you handpicked players for your Dream 11 team ahead of a sensational clash between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.

Published: 23rd September 2020 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians bats during the VIVO IPL T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will be keenly looking to bring their campaign back on track, after the reverse in the IPL opener against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), when they clash with former champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their second match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Wednesday.

Once again, Rohit and de Kock will open for Mumbai and the team management would not like to make any changes in their playing XI as it's just the beginning of the tournament.

Also, when most of the Mumbai frontline bowlers were economical, Jasprit Bumrah leaked 43 runs from his allotted quota of four overs and got just one wicket in return. If Mumbai want to make a comeback into the competition, Bumrah will need to deliver the goods.

KKR will take comfort from the fact that when the UAE hosted the first half of the tournament in 2014 they ended up lifting the coveted trophy after outclassing Kings XI Punjab in a high-scoring final.

KKR's batting attack features some exciting young prospects, Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill being two such players. Also, to further strengthen their batting, the franchise signed Tom Banton, who came into limelight after his exploits in English T20 and Big Bash leagues.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Burj Khalifa lights up for Kolkata Knight Riders

With Andre Russell, the KKR middle order looks destructive among all IPL teams and after the arrival of England captain Eoin Morgan, it is only going to grow stronger.

Narine is likely to open with either Tom Banton or Shubman Gill and they all are well capable to hand flying starts to their team.

Indian Premier League IPL 2020 KKR vs MI Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians:

KKR vs MI My Dream11 Team captain: Rohit Sharma (Captain)

KKR vs MI My Dream11 Team vice-captain: Sunil Narine

Quinton de Kock, Saurabh Tiwary, Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Yadav

Teams (From)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C), Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrior, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Tom Banton.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

