STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Sanju Samson shines as Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs

Rajasthan Royals amassed 216 for 7 largely due to Sanju Samson's 74 off 32 balls that had nine maximums apart from a solitary boundary.

Published: 23rd September 2020 12:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson plays a shot during a cricket match against Chennai Super Kings of IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson plays a shot during a cricket match against Chennai Super Kings of IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SHARJAH: Short boundaries and a flat pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium meant a run-feast was on the cards for Tuesday’s clash between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Electing to bowl first in their second game, Chennai were punished by Steve Smith & Co, leaving them with an improbable 217 runs to chase. 

Even though MS Dhoni’s men are known for chasing down massive totals, it didn’t quite happen on Tuesday.

The three-time champions lost by 16 runs to endure their first defeat of the 13th edition.

On a flat deck, both sides hit 33 sixes which is five more than what was witnessed before Tuesday.

Even if one considers the dew factor, chasing down Rajasthan’s 216/7 was too big an ask for Chennai after they lost first four wickets for 77 inside nine overs.

Faf du Plessis top-scored with 72 runs (off 37 balls) but it wasn’t enough to take the team home. Dhoni’s unbeaten 29 off 17 balls was too little too late.

ALSO READ: It's Rajasthan Royals again and MS Dhoni gets upset with umpire reversing his dismissal decision

For Rajasthan, leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia starred with three wickets.  

Though Smith & Co came into the contest as underdogs, they made their intentions clear from the beginning.

Sans their first-choice opener Jos Buttler and all-rounder Ben Stokes, Smith took the responsibility to open the innings, for the first time in T20s. 

Sanju Samson and the skipper made sure they utilised the conditions to the hilt, by putting on 121 runs for the second wicket. While Samson scored a 32-ball 74, Smith hit 69 off 47.

Jofra Archer’s cameo of 27 in eight balls at the end ensured Rajasthan crossed the 200-mark. By beating heavyweights Chennai, Rajasthan have made a statement early in the league.

Brief scores: RR 216/7 in 20 ovs (Samson 74, Smith 69; Sam 3/33) bt CSK 200/6 in 20 ovs (Du Plessis 72; Tewatia 3/37). 

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL IPL 2020 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2020
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp