STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

I never blamed Anushka Sharma for Kohli's failure nor made sexist comment, clarifies Sunil Gavaskar

The remark according to Gavaskar was in reference to a video clip where Kohli and Anushka were seen enjoying some tennis ball cricket in their compound.

Published: 25th September 2020 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: Putting up a stout defence, iconic Sunil Gavaskar on Friday said neither he blamed Virat Kohli's actor-wife Anushka Sharma for India captain's failure nor he made any sexist remarks during an IPL match and his comments were being misinterpreted.

Kohli had a bad day in office on Thursday when he led Royal Challengers Bangalore against Kings XI Punjab.

He dropped two catches of rival skipper KL Rahul and managed only a run off five balls in RCB's chase.

While Kohli was still at the crease, Gavaskar said India captain is keen to improve and he knows that he can do so only by practicing more and more.

He then added that during the lockdown Kohli faced only Anushka's bowling and it is showing that it did not help much.

Gavaskar was speaking in Hindi when he made the comment.

However, the comment did not go down well with Kohli and Anushka's fans and some even demanded his sacking from Star Sports commentary panel, lashing out at him on social media.

Reacting to it, Anushka also issued a statement on her Instagram page and said that Gavaskar's message was "distasteful".

Gavaskar though said his comments were not understood in right context.

The remark according to Gavaskar was in reference to a video clip where Kohli and Anushka were seen enjoying some tennis ball cricket in their compound.

ALSO READ | Sunil Gavaskar makes sexist remarks on Anushka Sharma, actor hits back

"Firstly, I would like to say, where am I blaming her, I'm not blaming her. I am only saying that the video showed she was bowling to Virat. Virat has only played that much bowling in this lockdown period," Gavaskar told India Today channel.

"It is tennis ball fun game that people have to pass time during the lockdown, so that's all, so where am I blaming her for Virat's failures."

Gavaskar also rubbished allegations on social media that he made a "sexist comment".

"I'm the one who has always batted for wives going with husbands on tours. I am the one who has always said that like a normal guy going to office for a 9-5 job, when he comes back home, he comes back to his wife, similarly why can't cricketers have their wives with them," Gavaskar said.

He also tried to explain his comment.

"As you can hear from the commentary, Aakash was talking about the fact there has been very little chance for any proper practice in the lockdown, for everybody...".....that has actually shown in rustiness of some of the players in their first matches.

Rohit (Sharma) didn't strike the ball well, now in the second match he has got runs, MSD (Mahendra Singh Dhoni) didn't strike the ball well in the first match."

He then also explained what exactly he said.

".....Anushka was bowling to him, so that's what I said, that's the only bowling, I have not used any other word. She was bowling to him, that's all, where am I blaming her, where I am being sexist in this."

"I'm just only stating what was seen on the video which was maybe recorded by somebody in the neighbouring buildings and put up and that's the only thing I'm doing, but the point I'm making trying to make is that there was no practice for anybody including Virat in the lockdown.

"...I have not been sexist, if somebody has interpreted it, what can I do," Gavaskar said.

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunil Gavaskar Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (File photo | EPS)
SP Balasubrahmanyam Death: Hundreds throng singer's Chennai house to see him one last time
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp