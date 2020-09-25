STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

KL Rahul's ton helps Kings XI Punjab script facile 97-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore

KL Rahul's unbeaten 132 off 69 balls helped Kings XI Punjab post a mammoth 206 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Published: 25th September 2020 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 12:05 AM   |  A+A-

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul (R) with pacer Mohammed Shami

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul (R) with pacer Mohammed Shami (Photo | Kings XI Punjab Twitter)

By IANS

DUBAI: Riding on a blistering century skipper KL Rahul, Kings XI Punjab thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs in an IPL encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Rahul's unbeaten 132 off 69 balls helped KXIP post a mammoth 206/3 in 20 overs. In reply, RCB were bowled out for 109 in 17 overs.

ALSO READ: Centurion KL Rahul brings cheer after the shock demise of Dean Jones

RCB needed big contributions from their star-studded top order to stand a chance in the mammoth chase. But what ensued was far from it, as RCB were reduced to 57/5 inside nine overs with the young Devdutt Padikkal (1), Aaron Finch (20), Josh Philippe (0), captain Virat Kohli (1) and AB de Villiers (28) all back in the hut.

Mohammed Shami put the early breaks on the RCB innings, giving away just 14 runs in the three overs he bowled and taking the wicket of Philippe. Sheldon Cottrell dismissed Padikkal in the very first over of the innings before claiming the all-important wicket of Kohli in the third.

Finch and de Villiers then put up 49 runs for the fourth wicket, which was the only meaningful partnership that RCB managed to put up on the night. Ravi Bishnoi (20) ended the stand with the wicket of Finch in the eighth over. De Villiers fell in the ninth over to Murugan Ashwin to end any slender chances of RCB putting up a challenge. Bishnoi and Ashwin ended the game with three wickets each.

It was an especially bad the day in office for Kohli, who apart from being dismissed for just one run, was guilty of dropping Rahul twice in the 17th and 18th over.

Rahul went berserk after that, smashing 26 runs off Dale Steyn in the 19th over before ending the 20th with a four and consecutive sixes. His 132 is the highest score by any Indian in the IPL and the first century by any batsman this season.

Brief scores: KXIP 206/3 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 132 not out, Mayank Agarwal 26; Shivam Dube 2/33) vs RCB 109 in 17 overs (Washington Sundar 30, AB de Villiers 28; Murugan Ashwin 3/21)

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Royal Challengers Bangalore Kings XI Punjab RCB KXIP KXIP vs RCB IPL IPL 2020 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2020
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (File photo | EPS)
SP Balasubrahmanyam Death: Hundreds throng singer's Chennai house to see him one last time
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp