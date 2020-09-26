STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KKR vs SRH Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020: Rivals Kolkata, Hyderabad eye first win

Here we provide you handpicked players for your Dream 11 team ahead of a sensational clash between the Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad.

Published: 26th September 2020 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketer Jonny Bairstow. (Photo | AFP)

By Online Desk

It's a game between two currently bottom-placed teams. Twice champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face 2016 winners SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) here on Saturday. So far, both have played one match each and lost.

After a dismal show against defending champions Mumbai Indians in their campaign opener, KKR will face the David Warner-led SRH, who went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their tournament opener. Both teams will now be craving for a win to gain confidence.

With the likes of Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan in their middle-order, KKR have the capability to overhaul any given target. However, the duo failed to capitalise against Mumbai and the Dinesh Karthik-led KKR ended up on the losing side.

Despite the losses, both the sides are well aware of each other's strengths and will surely not take the contest lightly.

All eyes on Cummins
It was strange to see Australian Pat Cummins being targeted for some unfair criticism after the Mumbai Indians batsmen went after him. Even if his three overs went for 49, he’s still a classy operator. And that criticism means he will be under pressure to prove that he was just off-colour. 

Indian Premier League IPL 2020 KKR vs SRH Dream11 team for Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad:

KKR vs SRH My Dream11 Team captain:  Jonny Bairstow

KKR vs SRH My Dream11 Team vice-captain: Sunil Narine

Shubman Gill, David Warner, Abhishek Sharma, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Vijay Shankar, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

Pitch & Conditions 
Three of the four innings to have been played on this ground has seen scores in excess of 160. There was decent bounce on offer. Captains have preferred to chase because of the dew factor and expect that to continue on Saturday. 

Head to head 

KKR 10
SRH 7 (Matches with Deccan Chargers haven’t been counted) 

Squads:

KKR: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Siddhesh Lad, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, M. Siddhartha, Nikhil Naik

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav, Chris Green

