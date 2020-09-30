STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Shah Rukh Khan present in Dubai stands with Gauri, Aryan to support Kolkata Knight Riders

The actor was seen in the stadium along with his wife Gauri and elder son Aryan Khan.

Published: 30th September 2020 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 08:37 AM

Owner of the KKR Team Shahrukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan. (Photo | IPL)

By Online Desk

DUBAI: Taking many by surprise, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday came to the Dubai International Stadium to witness the franchise's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals.

KKR who were the last team to arrive in the UAE for the tournament were a little rusty by the admission of their skipper Dinesh Karthik. After a defeat against Mumbai Indians in the first match, they won the second against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

It is at this stage the star has arrived in Dubai to support his team.

The team has set a target of 175 runs after the first innings against RR.

The actor was seen in the stadium along with his wife Gauri and elder son Aryan Khan. With the fans getting to witness their star in public after a long time, many went crazy on social media.

SRK's looks also received praise from the public as usual, especially with his long hair

Earlier, KKR CEO Venky Mysore had confirmed that Khan will be there in the stands for the team's IPL match against the Steve Smith-led side. Before the match, the franchise did a Facebook Live session with Mysore in which he had said the actor will be present at the stadium.

"I think we can confirm that. You will see King Khan coming into the Dubai Stadium and I think that will serve as some additional motivation for the players. It is wonderful to have him, he has been itching to get out here and come and be part of the game," Mysore had said during the Live session when asked if Khan will be there.

