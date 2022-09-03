Home Sport IPL News

IPL: Brian Lara appointed new Sunrisers Hyderabad coach

Lara replaces Australia's Tom Moody, who coached the team through two disappointing seasons including last year's finish at the bottom of the ladder.

Published: 03rd September 2022 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara

Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara (File Photo | AFP)

By AFP

NEW DELHI: Cricket great Brian Lara has been appointed head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad for the next Indian Premier League season, the team said Saturday.

The former West Indies captain, one of the game's all-time greatest batsmen, joined the side late last year as batting coach and strategic adviser.

He replaces Australia's Tom Moody, who coached the team through two disappointing seasons including last year's finish at the bottom of the ladder.

"The cricketing legend Brian Lara will be our head coach for the upcoming #IPL seasons," the team tweeted.

Moody had led Hyderabad through a "much cherished journey", the team said in a tweet praising his time at the helm.

ALSO READ | Bumrah breaks Lara's world record, smashes Broad for 29 runs as 35 comes off single Test match over

Lara, who has not commented on the announcement, bagged a number of batting records during his illustrious 26-year international career.

The 53-year old made the highest individual innings Test score with 400 not out against England in 2004.

He held the record for career Test runs until he was overtaken by India's Sachin Tendulkar in 2008.

His 501 not out against Durham for Warwickshire in 1994 remains the highest first-class cricket score.

Sunrisers Hyderabad finished eighth in this year's expanded 10-team IPL competition under Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson.

Debutants Gujarat Kings won the final at home in front of a record cricket crowd of nearly 105,000.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brian Lara Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp