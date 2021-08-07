'I thank nation for blessing my son': Ecstatic father, family celebrate Neeraj's Olympic gold

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: As soon as Neeraj Chopra won the first-ever gold in athletics for the country at the Tokyo Olympics, celebrations broke out at his home near Panipat in Haryana. Sweets were distributed and everyone began dancing to the beat of drums.

Soon, his father Satish Kumar was garlanded. With a battery of mediapersons at their home, Chopra's family was busy attending to the guests and receiving congratulatory calls from several dignitaries.

An elated Satish Kumar, a farmer, said, "My son has made the country proud by winning the gold medal. I am very excited and proud. I thank the whole nation for their blessings for my son. There were no sports facilities in our village and he had to go fifteen kilometres away for practice. At the Rio Olympics, we hoped he could win a medal but he did not get the wild-card entry. But today he has won the gold at Tokyo."

Earlier, a tent had been pitched outside the house of Neeraj in Khandra village near Panipat where he lives along with his joint family. His family members, relatives, friends and all those from the neighbourhood including children and well-wishers were all glued to the big screen when he was in action. The moment he won, joy erupted.

Uncle Bhimsen Chopra said he was always confident that Neeraj will win India an Olympic gold.

Coach Naseem Ahmed's thoughts lay elsewhere - on his early days. He spoke of Neeraj's love for volleyball. "When he came to Panchkula, he was between 80 to 90 kilograms. He was always quiet but on the ground, he was aggressive and a fighter. He practised here from 2011 to 2015."

Neeraj is posted as a subedar in the army and has done his graduation from Kurukshetra University.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced a cash award of Rs 6 crore for Chopra. "Apart from cash reward of Rs 6 crore, the State Government has decided to offer the position of Head at Centre of Excellence for Athletics to be constructed in Panchkula to Neeraj Chopra under the provision of giving a government job as per the State's Sports Policy," Khattar said.

He said that Bajrang Punia from Jajjar who won a bronze in the 65kg freestyle wrestling will get a cash reward of Rs 2.5 crore.

Punia will also be given a government job as per the provision made in State's Sports Policy, said the Chief Minister.

Khattar also announced that an indoor stadium equipped with modern facilities will be built in Khudan village of Bajrang Punia. "All the people of the state are proud of the good performance of the players of Haryana in the Olympics," he said.

Khattar further announced that both Neeraj Chopra and Bajrang Punia will also be provided a Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran plot at concessional rates.

He further said that on August 13, the State Government has planned a grand felicitation ceremony to honour all these state players who have made India and

Haryana proud. The ceremony will be held in Indradhanush Stadium in Panchkula.