You gave your best and this is all that counts: PM Modi to fencer Bhavani after her loss at Olympics

Following her loss, Bhavani Devi had tweeted that she did her level best but could not win.

Published: 27th July 2021 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 12:43 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and fencer C A Bhavani Devi (R) at Tokyo Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and fencer C A Bhavani Devi (R) at Tokyo Olympics (Photos | ANI, Twitter/@IamBhavaniDevi)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered encouragement to C A Bhavani Devi, India's first ever fencer in the Olympics who lost to the world number three, saying she gave her best and this is all that counts.

Following her loss, Devi had tweeted that she did her level best but could not win.

"I am sorry," she said and expressed thanks to Modi among others for their support.

India's Day 5 schedule at Tokyo Olympics: Sharath Kamal and Lovlina Borgohain to headline action on July 27

The prime minister replied, "You gave your best and that is all that counts. Wins and losses are a part of life. India is very proud of your contributions. You are an inspiration for our citizens."

Replying to Modi's tweet, Devi said, "When ur inspiration icon calls u an inspiration, what better day i can ask for?" She said Modi's words motivated her and that he stood by her even though she lost the match.

This gesture and leadership has given her boost and confidence to work hard and win upcoming matches for India, she added.

The 27-year-old began her campaign with a confident 15-3 win against Tunisia's Nadia Ben Azizi but bumped into Rio Olympics semifinalist Frenchwoman Brunet in the next round, which she lost 7-15.

