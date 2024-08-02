After reaching Olympic semis for first time, Indian archers finish fourth in mixed team event

CHENNAI: The Indian recurve mixed team of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara produced an excellent performance but fell short of a podium finish at the Paris Olympics on Friday.

The American duo of Brady Ellison and Casey Kaufhold won the bronze medal match 6-2 after India lost to South Korea in the semi-final, who went on to win their second consecutive gold in the event, while Germany took the silver medal.

Earlier in the day, the Indian pair started their mixed team event with a dominant win over Indonesia (5-1), followed by a 5-3 win against Spain's pair of Elia Canales and Pablo Acha. With that win, India made it to the semi-final of the archery event in the Olympics for the first time.

In the semi-final against the mighty Koreans, Bhakat and Bommadevara started well by winning the first set, but Korea made a comeback by winning the next three sets.