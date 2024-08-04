McLaughlin-Levrone, Bol stroll through Olympics 400m hurdles heats

PARIS: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Femke Bol eased through the opening round of the women's 400m hurdles on Sunday to remain on a Paris Olympics collision course.

US star McLaughlin-Levrone, the reigning Olympic champion and world-record holder, cruised through her heat to win in 53.60sec at a sun-baked Stade de France.

The Netherlands' current world champion Bol shrugged off the after-effects of her dazzling performance in Saturday's 4x400m mixed relay to coast through her heat in a leading 53.38sec.

The showdown between the pair promises to be one of the highlights of the athletics programme in Paris, pitting the two fastest women in the history of the event against each other.

The rivals are the only two women to ever run under 51 seconds for the event.

McLaughlin-Levrone, competing in her third Olympics at the age of 24, has not been beaten over the distance since her silver medal at the 2019 World Championships in Doha.