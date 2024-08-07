Heartbreak by a bare margin of 100g: How Vinesh's Olympic dream came to a standstill

PARIS: 100gm. That’s the weight of a regular-sized apple, a small cup of peanuts or less than a cricket ball. It is insignificant a weight for an average human being. In sport it’s that thin line between a medal and eviction from a tournament. Just 100g is enough to shatter a dream and bring a grappler on to the mat. Shattered and broken. Vinesh Phogat has faced many battles in her career.
From injuries to getting dragged on the streets of the national capital, she has endured much. She managed to get up every time. But this 100gm will weigh her down and scar her forever after getting disqualified from the 50kg before the medal event on Wednesday But it doesn’t matter. She is the story of the Olympics and will always remain one. 24-carat gold.
The joy is gone. A pal of gloom descended on the contingent. They were distraught and broken. Within 12 hours of confirming a medal, Phogat had been placed last. This doesn’t normally happen in professional sports. No one remembers when the last time an athlete was disqualified for failing to make weight on the morning of a medal bout at the Olympics. Just 100 grams. A day after the greatest moment of her life, Vinesh was stood down. On Tuesday night when the support staff found out that she was more than 2kgs above the threshold, they started mat training after all the bouts finished. She also did skipping, running and other exercises. The team knew she had to shed weight.
According to national coach Virender Singh Dahiya, she left for the Games Village at 11.30PM. “Her physio, strength and conditioning coach, personal coach and practice partner were with her as well. We don’t know what happened in the morning. Her extra weight fluctuated between 100gms and 125 gms. The time allotted for weighing was 7.15am to 7.30am. Since 5.30am, even Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, IOA’s chief medical officer and chef de mission, Gagan Narang were with her. They were using treadmill and sauna bath but it didn’t help. The weather was cool in the morning and sweating was not as easy. That too could have contributed. Wrestlers do this all the time.” Providence, fate or luck this did happen on Wednesday in Paris at the 2024 Olympics. A grappler who was assured a medal the previous day and was scheduled to fight for gold had been disqualified for being overweight by just 100gms.
Weigh-ins before bouts are mandatory. The rule was introduced in 2017. The United World Wrestling rules say no matter what the grappler has to come for weigh-in or will be eliminated. The India camp — coaches and support staff — were crying. She had already cut her hair before the Olympics. One has to understand that maintaining 50kg, which is not her natural weight, would always be difficult. She competes in 53kg weight category and usually weighs two-three kilogrammes more. Here she was competing in 50kg and her team of coaches and support staff had been doing a perfect job to keep her at 50kg. She had weighed 49.9kg on the first day. But the body needs fuel to fight three bouts. She had to drink water to rehydrate and energy foods. She usually weighs around 55-56kg which makes it easier for her to grapple in 53kg. Yet she reduced her weight to 49.9kg on the first day. “It is a big shock for entire Indian contingent,” said coach Virender.
Yesterday when she made it to the final, we thought this will motivate the entire squad. However, unfortunately, it is not the case with the weight. We had some hope from Antim but we have to say, the decision has affected us. Earlier, Nisha got out because of an injury. Antim is world No. 4. But, you can see that it has affected the performance of the entire wrestling contingent.”
Cutting down weight is as gruelling as the game. Players stop eating and drinking water. Some even drink coffee to suppress hunger and other crazy things. It is understood that she was a bit overweight in the morning and they tried to shed as much as possible. Apparently, she did not sweat as much as the weather was cool in Paris on Wednesday. As per Article 11, which deals with weight-in, of UWW’s chapter 3 - Competition Procedure, if an athlete does not attend or fail the weigh-in (the first or the second weigh-in), he/she will be eliminated from the competition and ranked last, without rank (exception in case of medical intervention). Vinesh apparently got dehydrated soon after failing to make the weight cut. She was taken to the Games Village medical centre with her team. T
he IOA officials and other officials also accompanied her. The Paris Games official site updated the Vinesh matter and published the UWW statement. “Vinesh failed the second day's weigh-in. According to Article 11 of the International Wrestling Rules, Vinesh will be replaced by the wrestler who lost against her in the semifinal. Therefore Guzman Lopez Yusneylis of Cuba will compete in the Final. Repechage Yui Susaki vs Oksana Livach will become bronze.” Both Livach and Susaki lost to Vinesh. Wrestling Federation of India president Sanjay Kumar Singh said he too was there and tried to present Vinesh’s case to the UWW. “I met the authorities responsible for the weigh-in and even spoke to the UWW officials trying to explain to them the situation but they said rules cannot be compromised. Vinesh did her best to shed those extra few grams but it’s really unfortunate that this has happened ahead of her gold medal bout,” he said. Vinesh may not come back with a medal but she will be remembered as one who almost ruled the world. The superstar of Indian women wrestling.
Vinesh appeals to CAS, ruling on Thursday
It is learnt late on Wednesday that Vinesh has gone to Court of Arbitration for Sport, which has a special office here at the Olympics, with an appeal for a joint silver. The issue will be heard early on Thursday and a result might be delivered.