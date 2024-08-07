Heartbreak by a bare margin of 100g: How Vinesh's Olympic dream came to a standstill

PARIS: 100gm. That’s the weight of a regular-sized apple, a small cup of peanuts or less than a cricket ball. It is insignificant a weight for an average human being. In sport it’s that thin line between a medal and eviction from a tournament. Just 100g is enough to shatter a dream and bring a grappler on to the mat. Shattered and broken. Vinesh Phogat has faced many battles in her career.

From injuries to getting dragged on the streets of the national capital, she has endured much. She managed to get up every time. But this 100gm will weigh her down and scar her forever after getting disqualified from the 50kg before the medal event on Wednesday But it doesn’t matter. She is the story of the Olympics and will always remain one. 24-carat gold.

The joy is gone. A pal of gloom descended on the contingent. They were distraught and broken. Within 12 hours of confirming a medal, Phogat had been placed last. This doesn’t normally happen in professional sports. No one remembers when the last time an athlete was disqualified for failing to make weight on the morning of a medal bout at the Olympics. Just 100 grams. A day after the greatest moment of her life, Vinesh was stood down. On Tuesday night when the support staff found out that she was more than 2kgs above the threshold, they started mat training after all the bouts finished. She also did skipping, running and other exercises. The team knew she had to shed weight.

According to national coach Virender Singh Dahiya, she left for the Games Village at 11.30PM. “Her physio, strength and conditioning coach, personal coach and practice partner were with her as well. We don’t know what happened in the morning. Her extra weight fluctuated between 100gms and 125 gms. The time allotted for weighing was 7.15am to 7.30am. Since 5.30am, even Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, IOA’s chief medical officer and chef de mission, Gagan Narang were with her. They were using treadmill and sauna bath but it didn’t help. The weather was cool in the morning and sweating was not as easy. That too could have contributed. Wrestlers do this all the time.” Providence, fate or luck this did happen on Wednesday in Paris at the 2024 Olympics. A grappler who was assured a medal the previous day and was scheduled to fight for gold had been disqualified for being overweight by just 100gms.