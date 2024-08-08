Olympics 2024: Fairytale finish for India's wall PR Sreejesh

It is indeed one hell of a ride. Born in Kizhakkambalam village, in the Ernakulam district of Kerala, where hockey is not the first love, it's remarkable how Sreejesh made it into the national team.

His career spanned 20 years, including the junior national team and 18 years in the senior national team. Though coach Craig Fulton and captain Harmanpreet Singh wanted him to reconsider his decision, Sreejesh said he had already made up his mind. “I always remember one of my coach's words. He told me, 'you always retire when people should say, Why retire now instead of why not retire?'" he said.

So much has been the emotional connection with the posts that they have turned into his alter-ego, Sreejesh’s other self. He speaks with them. Chats with them and vents anger at them. “Things have changed after I turned into a super senior,” he said after the game. “I used to be a very aggressive keeper. I used to swear at my teammates, use expletives to spur them on. Then the junior set of players came in. The coach told me that the juniors might get demotivated if I swear at them.”

With age, he matured. Sreejesh found a perfect solution. He started talking to the post. “I started swearing at them and gradually I started speaking with them,” he smiled. “I sing to them. Just like a girlfriend.”

Sreejesh said the state of hockey is very healthy. He was fortunate to have been part of the teams that won two bronze medals. They have given belief to the younger players. “They should feel fortunate that we have won a medal after years of toil,” he said. “The youngsters have walked into the team and won a medal. They will not know about how hard it had been for us to win a medal.”

Indian hockey is breathing life. It has turned into a symbol of triumph. But for India, the space between the goal post will no longer look the same without Sreejesh. But the legacy he is living will always remain in our hearts.