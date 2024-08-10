Olympics

CAS to extend deadline to decide on Phogat's disqualification appeal by 9:30 PM

The extension of time was announced through a statement released by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
Phogat challenged the decision made by United World Wrestling (UWW) to disqualify her from the gold medal match in the Women’s Freestyle 50kg competition.
Phogat challenged the decision made by United World Wrestling (UWW) to disqualify her from the gold medal match in the Women’s Freestyle 50kg competition.
Online Desk

The President of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) Ad Hoc Division has extended the deadline for the panel's decision regarding the appeal filed by Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat. The new deadline is set for August 10th at 9:30 PM IST.

Phogat's appeal challenges the decision made by United World Wrestling (UWW) to disqualify her from the gold medal match in the Women’s Freestyle 50kg competition. Following her disqualification, Phogat has requested that CAS award her a joint silver medal.

The extension was announced in a statement from CAS. The case, which was heard on Friday evening by the ad hoc division specifically set up for the Olympics, involves Vidushpat Singhania and senior advocate Harish Salve representing the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Phogat challenged the decision made by United World Wrestling (UWW) to disqualify her from the gold medal match in the Women’s Freestyle 50kg competition.
Three-hour hearing on Vinesh Phogat's challenge concludes at CAS
Court of Arbitration for Sport
Paris 2024 Olympics
Vinesh Phogat disqualification

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com