CAS to extend deadline to decide on Phogat's disqualification appeal by 9:30 PM

The President of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) Ad Hoc Division has extended the deadline for the panel's decision regarding the appeal filed by Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat. The new deadline is set for August 10th at 9:30 PM IST.

Phogat's appeal challenges the decision made by United World Wrestling (UWW) to disqualify her from the gold medal match in the Women’s Freestyle 50kg competition. Following her disqualification, Phogat has requested that CAS award her a joint silver medal.

The extension was announced in a statement from CAS. The case, which was heard on Friday evening by the ad hoc division specifically set up for the Olympics, involves Vidushpat Singhania and senior advocate Harish Salve representing the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).